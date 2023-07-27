'UAE lost a loyal son': President pens heartfelt tribute as brother Sheikh Saeed is laid to rest

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed performed the funeral prayer at the Sheikh Sultan Bin Zayed the First Mosque in Abu Dhabi, and then proceeded to Al Bateen cemetery

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is in mourning after his brother Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed passed away on Thursday.

Soon after offering funeral prayers, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed took to the platform X (formerly Twitter) to write a heartfelt note for a beloved UAE leader:

"With the passing of my brother Saeed bin Zayed, the UAE has lost a loyal son who was dedicated to his country and its people. We pray that God grants him eternal rest, and that we are blessed with patience and solace at this time," the President wrote, sharing a photo of Sheikh Saeed.

The late representative of the Abu Dhabi Ruler dedicated his life in service of the country, the President said.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed performed the funeral prayer for his brother at the he Sheikh Sultan Bin Zayed the First Mosque in Abu Dhabi on Thursday afternoon, after Dhuhr prayer. Also present were members of Al Nahyan family.

Following the funeral prayer, the President and the royal family proceeded to Al Bateen Cemetery in Abu Dhabi where Sheikh Saeed was laid to rest.

All mosques across the country also offered absentee funeral prayers. The three-day mourning period will be observed in the UAE until Saturday, with flags flown at half-mast.

