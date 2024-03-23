UAE lights up iconic landmarks in colours of Russian flag in solidarity with victims of terrorist attack

The Ministry wished for a speedy recovery for all those who were injured
The UAE has bathed its most iconic landmarks in the colours of the Russian flag on Saturday, in solidarity with the victims of the horrific terrorist attack that struck a concert hall in Moscow on Friday.
These landmarks include, but not limited to, Burj Khalifa, ADNOC Headquarters, Burj Al Arab, and the Dubai Frame.
The attack tragically claimed the lives of dozens of innocent people and left many others wounded.
The UAE has already expressed its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of international law.
