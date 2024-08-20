UAE weather: Light rains to hit some areas; windy, dusty conditions continue

The met cautioned against a decline in horizontal visibility which may drop to less than 3000 metres at times over internal areas
Light rains will hit the eastern coast on Tuesday, August 20, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). The light rainfall will be due to the appearance of low clouds in the areas.
The weather department had forecast that residents in some parts of the country can expect spells of rainfall over the coming days.
While it may rain in the eastern coast on Tuesday, most residents in the UAE can expect a partly cloudy day. According to the met, the weather could get cloudy at times today over some southern and eastern areas.
On Monday, light rains were scattered over the eastern parts of the country, taking place place over some roads in Fujairah, as shared by Storm Centre.
Temperatures today will reach up to 47ºC in the internal areas, but it can go as low as Mercury can go as low as 26ºC in the mountains.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, are expected to blow in the country, causing dust and sand especially in the northern and eastern areas.
The sea will be slight to moderate becoming rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
