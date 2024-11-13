UAE: Legal action will be taken against media violators, says Al Ain FC official

Photo: Al Ain FC/X

Legal action will be taken against media violations that have been monitored during the recent period, according to an X post by Al Ain Football Club.

"We will not allow any insult to our club, its fans, or anyone who wears its logo," said Mohammed Saif Al Ketbi - Member of the Board of Directors of Al Ain Football Club and Supervisor of Media Affairs.

He expressed that using the club's name to spread rumours through the media or social networking sites is unacceptable. Media and content makers who publish false information or make statements that have no basis in reality will face legal action, Al Ketbi stated.

Media and other channels of communication must refrain from provoking strife and disagreements that are inconsistent with the morals of society, he added.