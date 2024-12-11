Wed, Dec 11, 2024 | Jumada al-Aakhirah 10, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

UAE-Lebanon travel: Air Arabia resumes flights to Beirut

From December 18, Air Arabia will operate daily direct flights between Sharjah International Airport and Beirut

Published: Wed 11 Dec 2024, 6:55 PM

Air Arabia on Wednesday announced the resumption of its direct flights between Sharjah and the Lebanese capital, Beirut,

Starting December 18, Air Arabia will operate daily direct flights between Sharjah International Airport and Beirut

Flights between UAE and Lebanon via Air Arabia were indefinitely suspended amidst an escalating Israel-Hezbollah conflict, the airline had told Khaleej Times on October 1.

