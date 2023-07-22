UAE leaders send condolences to Qatar's Emir over death of royal family member

A message of sympathy was also sent to Qatar's Father Emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani

By WAM Published: Sat 22 Jul 2023, 7:24 PM

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has offered his condolences to Qatar's leaders over the death of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdullah bin Jassim Al Thani.

Two cables of condolences were sent to the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and the Father Emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also sent similar cables of condolences to the Emir of Qatar and the Father Emir .

