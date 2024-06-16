UAE leaders perform Eid Al Adha prayers; greet citizens, residents on festival

Published: Sun 16 Jun 2024, 11:01 AM Last updated: Sun 16 Jun 2024, 12:04 PM

The leaders of the UAE performed Eid Al Adha prayers on Sunday, June 16, as Muslims across the country celebrated the highly revered religious festival.

Eid Al Adha, also known as Feast of Sacrifice, is the holiest of the two Eids that are celebrated by Muslims across the world. The rituals of the day include offering special prayers and slaughtering livestock such as goat, cow, sheep or camel.

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed greeted leaders, as well as citizens and residents of the country.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels .

In a social media post, Sheikh Mohamed said: "I wish my brothers, the Rulers of the Emirates, citizens and residents of the UAE, and Muslims around the world a blessed Eid Al Adha. May God grant peace to all and bring us together in the spirit of harmony and unity."

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi performed the Eid Al Adha prayer alongside worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai also performed the Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. Alongside him was Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

In a social media post, Sheikh Hamdan also extended his Eid greetings to the citizens and residents of the UAE.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah performed the Eid Al-Adha prayer at the Sharjah Mosque. Alongside him, Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, also offered prayers.

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman performed the Eid Al-Adha prayer at the Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Mosque in Ajman.

Performing the prayer alongside Sheikh Humaid were Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and a number of Sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, citizens and residents.

Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah performed the Eid Al-Adha prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah. Alongside him were Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, a number of sheikhs, top officials and members of the Arab and Islamic communities in Fujairah.