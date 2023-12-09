UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King over passing of Talal bin Abdulaziz

In its 18th year, this much-anticipated family-run cake sale is set to unfold in Via Rodeo in front of Concept Store
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the passing of Talal bin Abdulaziz bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar cables to the Saudi King.
ALSO READ:
In its 18th year, this much-anticipated family-run cake sale is set to unfold in Via Rodeo in front of Concept Store
The temple was built in the late 1950s and has been a place of worship for the Hindus residing in the country since then
Islam places importance on sustainability — as seen in this saying of the Prophet: 'If the Final Hour comes while you have a shoot of a plant in your hands and it is possible to plant it before the Hour comes, you should plant it'
RTA distributed 450 child car seats to babies across 29 Dubai hospitals
Be it a shopping spree on your weekends or an evening out with family under Dubai's mesmerising light show, here's a guide for residents this DSF
The leaders mourned the passing of Sheikh Isa bin Mubarak bin Hamad bin Sabah Al Khalifa
From reducing energy and water usage to utilising eco-friendly materials, the service provider has implemented several initiatives to minimise environmental impact
The magnificent Grand Mosque whispers the tale of a bygone era