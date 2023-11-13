UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King over passing of Prince Saud bin Mohammed

Published: Mon 13 Nov 2023, 9:55 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, over the death of Prince Saud bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Mohammed Al Abdulrahman Al Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

ALSO READ: