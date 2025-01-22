UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King over death of Prince Abdulaziz bin Mishaal

KT Photo: Shihab

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed offered his condolences to Saudi's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the death of Prince Abdulaziz bin Mishaal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Along with the nation's leader, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court, also sent two similar cables of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.