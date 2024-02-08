UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Chile on passing of former head of state

The families lauded the country's swift response as a powerful testament to its commitment to supporting Palestinians during challenging times
UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of condolences to President Gabriel Boric Font of Chile over the death of former Chilean President Sebastian Pinera.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to President Font.
