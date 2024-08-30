UAE leaders offer condolences to King of Thailand over flood victims

Published: Fri 30 Aug 2024, 12:34 PM

President Sheikh Mohamed has sent a cable of condolences to King Maha Vajiralongkorn of the Kingdom of Thailand over the deaths of victims of floods caused by heavy rains. The President also wished a speedy recovery to all those injured.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of the Presidential Court, have dispatched similar cables of condolences to the Thai King.

It can be noted that in recent days, flash floods caused by heavy monsoon rains in Thailand have killed 22 people.

Nineteen others were injured and more than 30,000 households have been affected in 13 provinces over the past 10 days, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said in a statement.