UAE leaders offer condolences to Italian President over death of Giorgio Napolitano

Published: Sat 23 Sep 2023, 8:52 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan offered his condolences to Italian President Sergio Mattarella, on the death of Giorgio Napolitano, former Italian president.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court sent similar cables to the Italian president.

The Dubai Ruler and Deputy Prime Minister sent similar cables of condolences to the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni.

