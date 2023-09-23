UAE leaders offer condolences to Italian President over death of Giorgio Napolitano

Logistics and cleaning company vehicles are exempted
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan offered his condolences to Italian President Sergio Mattarella, on the death of Giorgio Napolitano, former Italian president.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court sent similar cables to the Italian president.
The Dubai Ruler and Deputy Prime Minister sent similar cables of condolences to the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni.
ALSO READ:
Logistics and cleaning company vehicles are exempted
The new service is specially designed for visitors outside of working hours
The much-awaited opening of the iconic BAPS Hindu Mandir will be marked with a unique ‘Festival of Harmony’
The Hatta Honey Festival saw many local farmers showcasing their honey straight from their farms
A UN report Thursday said the human rights situation in the West Bank was rapidly deteriorating and urged Israel to 'end unlawful killings'
1 Billion Followers Summit in Dubai to bring together 7,000 participants
For pupils to have the right amount of focus and energy in the classroom they must return to their regular school routine, medical experts have highlighted
There are many benefits not just for road users but also students as well as parents