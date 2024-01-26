UAE leaders offer condolences to Chinese President over victims of landslide, fire

Viral video: Recognise this woman? Filipino expat reveals why she helps manage Dubai metro crowds
Rhea Tovillo Agsaullo uses her own commute time of 13 stations to offer her services 'for free' during peak rush hour
President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a message of condolences to President Xi Jinping of China over victims of a landslide in southwestern China's Yunnan province, as well as to the victims of the building fire in east Jiangxi Province, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.
The Ruler wished for a speedy recovery for all the injured.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Chinese President.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
ALSO READ:
Rhea Tovillo Agsaullo uses her own commute time of 13 stations to offer her services 'for free' during peak rush hour
The firm said it would never ask for personal or financial information via email or any other means
Kenyan expat Catherine Wambui Mwangi underwent a complex surgery that lasted eight hours
New permit allows visitors to travel for an unlimited number of times for two years
Some employees whose applications were stuck earlier confirmed they have been cleared
This year's challenge will showcase world-class tactical teams competing in five main challenges
The innovative equine-assisted therapy included a range of activities, from gentle touching and brushing to leisurely strolls
Sharjah resident drives away a luxury car