E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE leaders extend greetings, hail 'deep bonds of friendship' on Saudi National Day

This year, UAE will join in the celebrations with eco-friendly laser shows and exclusive offers for Saudi nationals and residents

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 8:35 AM

On the occasion of Saudi National Day, President Sheikh Mohamed congratulated the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, along with the people of Saudi Arabia.

He hailed the "deeply rooted bonds of friendship" that unite the two countries. The President also emphasised that together, Saudi Arabia and UAE share a vision "for the progress and prosperity of people throughout the region" and "look to the future with ambition and confidence."


Sheikh Mansour, UAE Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of the Presidential Court also extended wishes to the Saudi King, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, and the people of the brotherly nation.

He stressed the "long history of cooperation and an ambitious vision to achieve a more advanced and prosperous future for their peoples" that underlie the brotherly relations between the two countries.

This year, UAE will join in the celebrations for Saudi National Day, with eco-friendly laser shows, exclusive offers for Saudi nationals and residents in Dubai's indoor rainforest, authentic dining experiences and more.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE