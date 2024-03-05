UAE

UAE leaders congratulate prime minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif on election

He was voted in as Pakistan's PM for a second time on Sunday

By WAM

Photo: APP file
Photo: APP file

Published: Tue 5 Mar 2024, 2:28 PM

Last updated: Tue 5 Mar 2024, 2:29 PM

UAE leaders have sent their congratulations to Shehbaz Sharif, who has been elected prime minister of Pakistan for the second time.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, have sent the messages.

Shehbaz Sharif was voted in as Pakistan's prime minister for a second time on Sunday, presiding over a shaky alliance that has shut out followers of jailed opposition leader Imran Khan.

Newly sworn-in lawmakers in Pakistan's National Assembly elected Sharif by 201 votes.

(With inputs from AFP, Wam)

