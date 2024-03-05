UAE leaders congratulate prime minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif on election

'These aren't hardened criminals,' says Pure Gold businessman Firoz Merchant who has helped release 20,000 debt-ridden inmates over the last 16 years
UAE leaders have sent their congratulations to Shehbaz Sharif, who has been elected prime minister of Pakistan for the second time.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, have sent the messages.
Shehbaz Sharif was voted in as Pakistan's prime minister for a second time on Sunday, presiding over a shaky alliance that has shut out followers of jailed opposition leader Imran Khan.
Newly sworn-in lawmakers in Pakistan's National Assembly elected Sharif by 201 votes.
(With inputs from AFP, Wam)
