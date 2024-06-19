UAE leaders congratulate President of South Africa on re-election

Photo: WAM

Published: Wed 19 Jun 2024, 4:11 PM

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed has congratulated Cyril Ramaphosa on his re-election as President of South Africa for a second term.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also congratulated Cyril Ramaphosa on his re-election.