UAE leaders congratulate President of Iceland on National Day

Published: Mon 17 Jun 2024, 3:52 PM

President Sheikh Mohamed has sent a message of congratulations to President Guðni Jóhannesson of Iceland on the occasion of his country's National Day.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to President Jóhannesson, and to the Icelandic Prime Minister, Bjarni Benediktsson.