UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Kuwait on 3rd anniversary of his accession to power

Published: Sat 30 Sep 2023, 2:42 PM

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, the Emir of Kuwait, on the third anniversary of his accession to power.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to the Emir of Kuwait on the occasion.

