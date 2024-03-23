UAE Leaders condole with Russian president on victims of terrorist attack

A woman reacts in front of a makeshift memorial to the victims of a shooting attack set up outside the Crocus City Hall concert venue in Moscow. — Reuters

Published: Sat 23 Mar 2024, 10:27 PM

The President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a cable of condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the victims of the terrorist Moscow concert hall attack on Friday.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar cables to the Russian President.

More than 130 people were killed when camouflaged gunmen stormed the Crocus City Hall, in Moscow's northern suburb of Krasnogorsk, and then set fire to the building on Friday evening.

The Daesh militant group has claimed the attack, writing on Saturday on a Telegram channel that it was "carried out by four Daesh fighters armed with machine guns, a pistol, knives and firebombs".

