UAE leaders condole King of Jordan on passing of Princess Rajwa's father

Published: Mon 19 Feb 2024, 5:15 PM

The leaders of the UAE have expressed their condolences over the passing of the father of Princess Rajwa, the wife of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan.

The condolence messages have been sent to King Abdullah II by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Vice-President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah also sent similar messages, as did their Crown Princes and deputy rulers.

Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al Saif, the father of Princess Rajwa Al Hussein, passed away on Sunday, February 18, 2024.

ALSO READ: