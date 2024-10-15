UAE launches Official Time reference clock to enhance timekeeping accuracy

Caesium atomic clocks are among the most accurate timekeeping devices available, as they measure time based on the vibrations of caesium atoms
The UAE has launched an official time reference clock that use a caesium atomic reference clock, establishing a highly precise standard for measuring time.
The UAE Official Time is regarded as an advanced model for time measurement. The caesium clock’s frequency is based on the invariant properties of the caesium atom, making it a highly accurate standard for determining time.
By establishing this standard, the UAE can ensure that its timekeeping is consistent and accurate, which is essential for various applications, including telecommunications, navigation, and scientific research.
Emirates Metrology Institute (EMI) contributes to International Atomic Time (TAI), enhancing the accuracy of Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) in the UAE.
As part of its efforts to improve time accuracy, EMI updates the UAE time scale (UTC-UAE) and provides time synchronisation services to its strategic customers, along with high-frequency calibration services.
The institute also maintains the only time standard in the country, which is linked to UTC, making it resistant to the risks of interference from satellite systems.
EMI participates in the international committee responsible for redefining the global time standard (seconds) and works to enhance the competencies of national staff in the field of time and frequency in collaboration with international experts.
Saeed Al Mheiri, Executive Director of EMI, said: “The launch of the UAE Official Time represents a strategic step towards enhancing the accuracy of time measurements in the country. We are committed to developing precise standards that support various sectors, contributing to the UAE's position as a leading centre for quality and conformity worldwide. It will also support the UAE's goals of innovation and progress in various fields.
“We are proud to launch the reference clock that will enhance the accuracy of time in the UAE. Our investment in modern time measurement technologies reflects our commitment to achieving the highest quality standards, and we look forward to continuing to work with our international partners to provide the best services in this field.”
