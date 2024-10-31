UAE launches measles vaccination campaign to boost coverage

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has launched the National Supplementary Measles Immunisation Campaign 2024 wherein an additional booster dose of the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccination will be administered to children in the target age group.

The campaign, themed "Protect Yourself, Protect Your Community", seeks to boost vaccination coverage and secure immunity against the virus as part of the national measles elimination programme and the global goal to eradicate the disease by 2030.

The drive targets children aged 1 to 7, aiming to protect them from measles and its complications.

Seen as the safest and most effective method of disease prevention, vaccination is a top priority for the Ministry of Health and Prevention in fostering a preventive, health-conscious society.

The initiative, launched in partnership with the Emirates Health Services, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, and Dubai Health Authority not only represents a vital investment in the well-being of future generations but is also a cornerstone for sustainable development.

Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Public Health Sector, said the National Measles Campaign falls under the umbrella of the National Policy on Vaccinations, a multi-sectoral national framework for combating communicable diseases and reducing their risks to individuals and society, including measles. It is also part of the Ministry's strategy to promote public health and foster a preventive, health-conscious society.

He emphasised that the UAE will continue to play a leading role globally in promoting immunisation and achieving high measles coverage rates. "We at the Ministry strictly follow the latest WHO-approved protocols, ensuring the highest safety and efficacy standards, leading to a significant decline in measles infection rates. Through continuously updated immunisation programmes, the UAE strives to achieve 100% vaccination coverage among target groups by 2030."