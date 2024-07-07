UAE launches 10-year passports for citizens 21 and above from July 8

Published: Sun 7 Jul 2024, 9:36 AM Last updated: Sun 7 Jul 2024, 9:49 AM

The UAE passport authority has officially announced the extension of the validity period of Emirati passports to 10 years. According to the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security (ICP), this new service will be available to citizens aged 21 and above starting Monday, July 8, 2024.

Usually, the validity of the passport is five years from the date of issuance.

Notably, the new 10-year passport service will also reduce the customer journey from two trips to just one trip every 10 years, supporting the government's efforts to streamline bureaucracy and save time for citizens.

Major General Suhail Juma Al Khaili, Director General of Identity and Passports at the Authority, clarified that the 10-year validity is limited to citizens aged 21 and above. In contrast, the 5-year passport will continue to be issued for those under 21 years of age.