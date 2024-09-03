UAE-Kuwait joint committee held; eight MoUs, Executive Programmes signed

Photos: WAM

2024-09-03

The fifth session of the UAE-Kuwait Joint Higher Committee was held in Abu Dhabi; subsequently, eight MoUs and executive programmes were signed by the two countries.

The Committee meeting was chaired by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs. Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Yahya, led his country's delegation to the Committee.

The MoUs and Executive Programmes include the following:

An MoU between the UAE government and Kuwaiti government on cooperation in the field of infrastructure, signed by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister.

An MoU between the UAE government and Kuwaiti government to cooperate in the field of standardisation activities, signed by Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister.

An MoU between the UAE government and Kuwaiti government on cooperation in telecommunications and information technology, signed by Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister.

The Executive Programme for Educational Cooperation between the UAE government and Kuwaiti government for the years 2024–2027, signed by Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of Education, and Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister.

The Executive Programme between the UAE government and Kuwaiti government in the field of sports for the years 2024–2026, signed by Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, and Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister.

The Executive Programme for Cultural Cooperation between the UAE government and Kuwaiti government for the years 2024–2026, signed by Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Minister of Culture, and Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister.

An MoU between the UAE government, represented by the UAE Cybersecurity Council, and the Kuwaiti government, represented by the Cyber Security Centre, signed by Dr. Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Cybersecurity Council, and Major General Engineer Mohammed Abdulaziz Bouarki, Head of the National Cybersecurity Centre in Kuwait.

An MoU between the UAE Ministry of Defence, represented by EDGE Group Holding, and the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defence regarding defence procurement and industries, signed by Hamad Mohammed Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE Group, and Major General Faisal Khalifa Saif, Head of the Armament & Procurement Authority.

In his opening remarks, Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister, emphasising that the convening of the fifth session of the Joint Committee "reflects the deep fraternal ties between the two brotherly nations, established by late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, hand in hand with his brothers late Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and late Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah."

The meeting was attended by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports; Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture; Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of Education; Khalifa Shaheen Almarar, Minister of State, and several senior officials from both countries.