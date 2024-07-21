UAE: Keep AC on even when you're not home during long holidays; here's why

Published: Sun 21 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM Last updated: Sun 21 Jul 2024, 9:31 AM

Should people leave their air-conditioners (AC) running when they are not home during holidays? Opinions among UAE residents differ: While some advocate turning the AC on, others never feel the need. Khaleej Times spoke to experts to settle the matter.

To many, being away on holiday might mean saving on utility bills — yet some choose to keep their ACs running even if it means returning to 'gigantic and electricity bills'.

"Rotting and condensation from keeping the AC off for a long time can cause damage to furniture and walls. Hence, we keep ours running when we go on holidays," said Abu Dhabi resident Magalie H.

Shun Khin Shun Lae Tha, a Myanmar expat, said: "In 16 years in the UAE, I've always turned off my AC during holidays; never felt it was necessary. I would be more worried about the extra utility cost, leakage that may occur, and the waste of energy."

In a statement to Khaleej Times, Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (Dewa) said, "The ideal situation to reduce energy consumption while going on a long summer holiday is to switch off the air conditioner (AC). However, this may result in drawbacks such as fungus formation, bad smells, and damage to paint, furniture, and electrical/electronic equipment due to the increased temperature and humidity inside homes."

What humidity can do

"While it might seem cost-effective to switch off your AC during vacation, experts unanimously agree that it's better to keep them running," said Hisham Jaber, founder and head of strategy and business transformation of The Healthy Home.

Magalie, a Lebanese expat, learnt it the hard way. "We went on a vacation and returned home to mould on the walls and ceiling. Luckily, it hadn't spread much, and we were away only for a week."

Imagine if the growth continued for three weeks or longer. There have been instances where residents returned to find their homes covered in mould, forcing them to discard everything, including furniture. Despite hoping to save on utility bills, they ultimately paid a steep price.

Dinesh Ramachandran, technical and SHE manager at Rentokil Boecker, explained how humidity can damage homes. "In summer, when villas and apartments are left without the AC running, humidity can build up, leading to mould growth, damage to upholstered furniture and carpets, and potential health risks for occupants."

Hisham from The Healthy Home agreed, stating: "Running your AC continuously helps maintain optimal humidity levels, especially in humid conditions like Dubai. Extreme heat can damage electronics, artwork, and indoor plants. Consistent airflow also prevents moisture build-up that leads to mould and mildew."

The right temperature

Setting the correct AC temperature before flying out is crucial. It conserves energy, reduces costs, maintains a healthy indoor environment.

Dewa said, "In general, turning up the AC is one of the easiest ways to increase the efficiency of electricity consumption. People can reduce their electricity consumption by up to 5 per cent by increasing AC thermostat temperature by just 1°C.

"We recommend using programmable thermostats or smart AC controls to automatically adjust temperatures throughout the day based on resident’s schedules. This prevents needless cooling when the house is empty."

Dinesh recommended turning the AC on between 26°C and 28°C. Residents with a programmable thermostat can switch the 'fan-only option' which will turn on the AC when needed. Otherwise, residents could use the AC mode with an auto cut-off setting while on vacation.

Talking about other precautions residents should take to keep their homes safe from moulds and condensation, Dinesh added: "Leave bedroom and kitchen doors open to help air circulation. Clean AC filters quarterly and have ducts cleaned by a NADCA-certified service provider. Use a programmable thermostat for efficient energy use."

According to Dewa, residents may replace old ACs to get a more energy-efficient model. "These new units are more efficient and benefit the environment. Before buying, compare ESMA/MoIAT energy labels. An air conditioner with a 5-star or 4-star rating is more efficient at up to 30 per cent than a 1-star air conditioner.

High electricity bills

Returning to a cool house, instead of baked walls, is welcoming. However, balancing comfort and energy conservation is crucial, as residents also risk high electricity bills after returning home.

Born and raised in UAE, Indian expat Renuka Bhatia would never keep the AC running during her long summer break. "We never did that, nor did our friends and relatives, and none of us faced any issues. Only when we had a pet in the house we started turning on the air-conditioner."

The 60-year-old said her utility bill had been more or less the same. "Our pet-sitter would regulate it, turning it from fan mode to AC."

Long-time UAE resident Cinderella Mounir leaves the AC on during her vacation in her two-bedroom apartment. "However, the downside is a gigantic, very expensive electricity bill and AC maintenance once I'm back. I come back to Dh1,200-1,500 utility bills. I'm lucky to have a pet-sitter who looks after my cat, ensures the AC works fine, and airs the apartment every other day," said the Egyptian.

Cutting electricity costs

Magalie installed smart AC controllers in her three-bedroom (+ maid's room) villa that activate only when the temperature deviates from the set point. "As a result, our electricity bills remain consistent year-round, typically ranging between Dh1,200 and Dh1,800, except during winter when they vary slightly. Throughout fall to spring, when the AC is in use, we maintain a constant setting of 24.5°C on the controllers without adjusting them frequently."