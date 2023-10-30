UAE: Karak tea, fresh mangoes and more as new mountainside market opens

First look: Shees Rest Area has opened just in time for the UAE’s winter season; features shops selling fruits, plants, carpets and more

by Sahim Salim Published: Mon 30 Oct 2023, 6:00 AM

You can now take in the rugged Hajar mountains in all its glory while sipping some karak tea or relishing a boiled corn on the cob. Nestled in the shade of mountains, Shees Rest Area has opened just as the UAE’s winter season begins.

Located barely 1km from Shees Park that features an artificial waterfall, the rest area was inaugurated over the weekend by His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

When Khaleej Times visited the destination, there was a nip in the air as Khor Fakkan was among the several areas that witnessed heavy rains. It features 58 shops that sell fresh fruits and vegetables, domestic plants, carpets, perfumes and camping gear; and restaurants and cafés.

The plant shops sell the famous Dh1 potted flowers and customers were seen buying box-loads of the colourful greens.

Carpet shops have products with intricate designs and colourful patterns lined up on floor-to-ceiling holders.

Next up were UAE-grown fruits and vegetables sold at wholesale rates. We got boxes of mangoes, oranges, papayas, guavas, apples and watermelons — all for Dh90.

Additionally, the shops sell packets of fresh fruits sliced into bite-sized portions for Dh10 and corn on the cob for Dh5.

Sipping on a hot drink was an affordable undertaking, as a cup of karak tea was being sold for Dh1. We also found a shop that sold camping gear.

A 430-sqm outdoor theatre featured some stunning greenery as a 24-sqm projector screened a film.

