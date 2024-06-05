UAE, Jordanian foreign ministers condemn Israeli incursions into Al Aqsa Mosque

Photo: WAM

Published: Wed 5 Jun 2024, 9:13 PM

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Ayman Al Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, on Wednesday condemned the continuing Israeli incursions into Al Aqsa Mosque.

During a phone call, the two ministers denounced the Israeli government's permission for the so-called 'Flag March' in occupied Jerusalem, and the accompanying aggression against the Palestinians, racist practices, imposing restrictions on worshippers' access to the Al Aqsa Mosque, and restricting their movement in the Old City of occupied Jerusalem.

The two top diplomats stressed the need for Israel to comply with its legal obligations, and to stop the illegitimate and illegal measures that undermine the chances of achieving a just, lasting and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution.

The two ministers affirmed that the Al Aqsa Mosque, with its entire area of 144 dunams, holds a unique and profound spiritual significance for Muslims, stressing the need for Israel to respect the historical and legal status quo of the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

Sheikh Abdullah underscored the importance of the role of the Hashemite custodianship over the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, and commended the Kingdom's role in protecting the identity of the Arab Islamic and Christian holy sites.

