UAE: Japan e-visas to be available from September 1 at two centres

UAE-based travellers eligible for e-visas to Japan will be able to apply for them from September 1 through VFS Global. Applications can be made at branches in Wafi Mall, Dubai, and The Mall, Abu Dhabi.
VFS Global and the Japanese missions in the UAE inaugurated the visa application centres at both venues on Thursday.
Appointments for short- and long-term visas can be secured online at no extra charge. At the centres, all applicants are required to pay a Dh100 service fee in addition to the visa costs.
As Khaleej Times reported, the e-visa service was suspended for some UAE residents in April. Applications had to be done via the consulate. However, now, the missions will not accept the applications directly.
Japanese missions in the UAE have partnered with VFS Global to respond to the “ever-increasing number of visa applications”, Consul General of Japan to Dubai Imanishi Jun said.
“We hope that those wishing to travel to Japan will benefit from more convenient and faster visa services and that this centre will serve as a base for promoting people-to-people exchanges between Japan, the UAE and Dubai and further develop bilateral relations between our two countries.”
VFS Global said its role in the visa application process is limited to front-end administrative tasks only. These include collecting visa application forms and required documentation as per the checklist.
The company has “no role” in the decision-making process of granting or refusing a visa. “Decision making on the granting or refusal of visa is the sole prerogative and sole responsibility of the Embassy and the Consulate.”
