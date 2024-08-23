UAE issues warning to citizens in Thailand due to heavy rains, floods

Published: Fri 23 Aug 2024, 12:31 PM

The UAE mission in Bangkok called on the citizens of the country residing in Thailand to exercise caution due to the heavy rains and floods expected, especially in the coastal areas of the Southeast Asian country.

In a social media post, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) urged its citizens to follow safety instructions issued by the authorities on ground.

In case of any emergencies, citizens have been advised to contact on the following numbers: 0097180024 or 0097180044444. They can also get in touch by registering for the Tawajodi service.