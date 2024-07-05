E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE issues warning to citizens in Italy over volcanic eruption

Mount Etna is one of Europe's most active volcanoes and is the tallest active volcano in the region

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
A picture shows the eruption of the Mount Etna volcano on Thursday. Photo: AFP
A picture shows the eruption of the Mount Etna volcano on Thursday. Photo: AFP

Published: Fri 5 Jul 2024, 1:57 PM

The UAE Embassy in Rome has issued a warning to citizens due to the volcanic eruption on Mount Etna on the island of Stromboli and Catania city in Italy.

The authority has asked all its citizens to exercise caution. They are also advised to follow safety instructions issued by the Italian authorities.


In case of any emergencies, citizens can contact 0097180024 or 0097180044444 and by registering for the Tawajodi service.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


News reports said that the Catania airport had closed its airspace due to ash in the atmosphere because of the eruptions. It was reported that there was ash on the runways. Catania sits at the foot of Mount Etna.

Meanwhile, the island of Stromboli is on red alert, reports said.

Mount Etna is one of Europe's most active volcanoes and is the tallest active volcano in the region. It last erupted so strongly back in December last year.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE