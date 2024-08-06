E-Paper

UAE issues security alert: Android users urged to update device, avoid severe exploitation

Android released security updates to address multiple vulnerabilities, including a high-severity remote code execution

by

Web Desk
  Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Published: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 3:26 PM

The UAE has issued a security alert for Android users, urging them to update their devices.

The country's Cyber Security Council said that Android released security updates to address multiple vulnerabilities, including a high-severity remote code execution (RCE) exploited in targeted attacks.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

It recommended users to update their Android to the latest version. It added that it extends its appreciation for the continued collaboration for secure digital systems.


Earlier, the UAE's cyber security council alerted Google Chrome users of a security update on Wednesday.

This comes after Google released security updates to address vulnerabilities in the desktop and Android version of Chrome.

The cyber authority has recommended users to update to the latest version - Chrome 127 (127.0.6533.84) for Android. This will become available on Google Play over the next few days.

Web Desk

