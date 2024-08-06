UAE issues security alert: Android users urged to update device, avoid severe exploitation

The process involves steps to ensure the safety and comfort of both the pet and the donor
The UAE has issued a security alert for Android users, urging them to update their devices.
The country's Cyber Security Council said that Android released security updates to address multiple vulnerabilities, including a high-severity remote code execution (RCE) exploited in targeted attacks.
It recommended users to update their Android to the latest version. It added that it extends its appreciation for the continued collaboration for secure digital systems.
Earlier, the UAE's cyber security council alerted Google Chrome users of a security update on Wednesday.
This comes after Google released security updates to address vulnerabilities in the desktop and Android version of Chrome.
The cyber authority has recommended users to update to the latest version - Chrome 127 (127.0.6533.84) for Android. This will become available on Google Play over the next few days.
