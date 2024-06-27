UAE issues advisory to citizens on thefts when travelling in other countries

The lab will use cutting-edge technological and digital tools to detect, analyse, and remove illegally used audiovisual content
In view of the high rate of citizens being subjected to theft in a number of countries, the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued an important advisory on Thursday.
The ministry urged citizens to exercise caution and urged them to not wear valuables and rare collectibles.
It also asked citizens to keep their official documents in a safe place.
The ministry also told citizens to ensure that they deal with international companies when booking cars and hotels to avoid scams.
Citizens have been urged to adhere to travel guidelines according to each destination, which are updated periodically on the ministry's website and smart application. They should also register to the Twajudi service and can call 0097180024, in case of any emergency.
