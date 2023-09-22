UAE issues advisory to citizens in Philippines due to volcanic fog

Thousands of families have been impacted by the recent floods, which have caused severe and widespread damage
The UAE embassy in Manila has issued an advisory to its citizens in the Philippines on Friday.
The authority took to X, formerly Twitter, to inform citizens residing in the Asian country.
This comes after volcanic fog was detected from 'Taal' in Manila.
The mission by the UAE has asked people to follow the safety instructions issued by the Philippines.
In case of an emergency, citizens are advised to contact 0097180024 or 0097180044444, and to register to the Tawajodi service.
ALSO READ:
Thousands of families have been impacted by the recent floods, which have caused severe and widespread damage
Our country is committed to ensuring a sustainable future for the next generation, Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri said
The call for ceasefire and scaling up of humanitarian aid has resonated louder among the residents
A local online delivery platform has shared some fascinating insights into the way residents make purchases online
The rare Sidr and Samr varieties are available at the Hatta Honey Festival
A total of 60 local farms are actively participating, offering visitors a delectable taste of their high-quality honey
The Light Middle East Awards will take place on January 18 at the Palazzo Versace Dubai
As many as 230 public buses will also be available to commuters free of charge, RTA official says