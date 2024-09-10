UAE: Is too much screen time causing 'virtual autism' among children?

Published: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 6:00 AM

With children spending more time on screens than ever before, a controversial new term 'virtual autism' has emerged. Medical professionals are trying to ascertain if excessive screen exposure could be causing autism-like symptoms in young children.

UAE-based specialists have raised concerns about the impact of digital overexposure on children's development.

Bushra Khan, a holistic psychotherapist at Wellth, defined virtual autism as "a term some experts use to describe autism-like behaviours that develop in young children who spend too much time on screens — like tablets, phones, or TVs — especially during their crucial early years”. She explained that unlike traditional autism — believed to be genetic and neurodevelopmental — virtual autism is linked to environmental factors, particularly a lack of real-world interaction.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Dr Alexandre Machado, a clinical neuropsychologist at Medcare Camali Clinic, said the term refers to the impact of excessive use of digital technology on children's behaviour and development.

While research suggests a correlation between heavy screen use and autism-like behaviours, Khan cautioned: "It’s important to note that while there is a correlation, it doesn’t necessarily mean that one causes the other."

Dr Alexandre Machado

These behaviours — like speech delays and poor eye contact —may resemble autism but do not always indicate an autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

Machado echoed this, stating: "Currently, there is no definitive scientific evidence establishing a direct link between excessive screen time and the development of autism-like symptoms in children."

The debate around whether screen time can cause such symptoms is ongoing, with experts like Machado advocating for further research.

Who is at risk?

Bushra Khan emphasised that children under three are at the greatest risk of developing virtual autism-related symptoms. "This age is a critical period for brain growth and learning social and language skills," she explained. "Excessive screen time can interfere with the development of these essential skills."

Bushra Khan

Machado, on the other hand, pointed to preschool and school-aged children as being particularly vulnerable. "Increased exposure to digital technology in these groups can lead to difficulties with attention, memory, and social skills.”

According to Khan, excessive screen time can "impact brain development by affecting areas responsible for attention, language, and social skills". Children who spend too much time on screens may experience delays in speech, have shorter attention spans, and struggle with real-world social interactions.

Machado added that physical activities, such as martial arts, can help mitigate these effects. "Jiu-jitsu... provides a form of physical exercise promoting health and well-being... [and] positively contributes to the overall development of the child."