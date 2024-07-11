UAE: Is it safe to 'consult' YouTube videos for health-related issues? Study reveals trends

The embassy paid for his flight ticket and arranged all necessary paperwork
About 40 per cent of YouTube users in the UAE watch health-related content (HRC) on the platform before reaching a decision whether to consult or not a medical professional, or adopt specific health-related practices, according to a recent study published by researchers at Khalifa University.
The study, that was also published on the website of the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, surveyed a total of 3,000 YouTube users. The results revealed that 87 per cent of them have engaged with HRC on YouTube, with exercise and bodybuilding videos being the most popular content.
Though not part of the study, Dubai resident Jill Dayley, 53, told Khaleej Times that she “regularly engages with videos relating to her symptoms”, to assist her in deciding whether she deems it necessary to visit a medical professional.
“Having lived in the UK prior to moving to Dubai, I became used to the impossible nature of securing a consultation or basic check-up (back home). I mainly use (YouTube) to determine whether it’s worth booking an appointment, or whether I’m just being paranoid. So, I guess it just became a habit that travelled with me," she said.
Similarly, Mia Nixon, 25, shared her habit of “visiting the social platform for health advice several times a week”, and that she finds the quick and easy access of YouTube and multiple medical opinions to be more viable than the opinion of one doctor alone.
“When users search for health-related content on YouTube, they are frequently presented with a diverse list of results, where the quality and quantity of information can vary significantly,” said Dr Alaa Zedan, specialist Internal Medicine at Burjeel Hospital Dubai.
Dr Zedan warned users against the use of such platforms due to the risk of unverifiable content and their quality and reliability.
“This aspect becomes particularly crucial as it can significantly impact public health,” underscored the Syrian doctor, adding: “Relying on YouTube for medical advice carries potential risk, as some users might decide not to visit a doctor after watching a YouTube video even if their condition truly necessitates professional medical attention.”
The research has confirmed the notion that a high volume of people in the UAE are seeking medical advice from YouTube, over seeking professional opinion of doctors.
Mia Nixon noted: “As we move into the digital age, I believe more people will take online professional advice and realise it can be just as valuable as seeing a doctor in person.”
Medical professionals, however, are firm in explaining that it is always safer to seek the advice of highly-trained health professionals than relying on online information.
The focal point of the study, meanwhile, is based on providing a ‘user-centred approach’ by providing YouTube users with an anonymous questionnaire and revealing a “generally positive attitude” amongst respondents regarding the use of YouTube for health related advice and content.
The study concluded how users turn to YouTube not only for health information but also as a decision-making tool. Combined with their generally positive attitudes towards content quality on the platform, it can have significant consequences for their health.
The research added: “Follow-up studies are needed to get more insights into decision-making behaviours and how users assess their decisions in retrospect.”
