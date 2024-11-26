UAE: International crop diversity project team to study agriculture practices as 'world gets drier'

In a region defined by its arid climate and saline water sources, the UAE has revolutionised agriculture, advancing toward self-sufficiency and food security. On Tuesday, November 26, genebank experts from 15 countries convened at the International Centre for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA) in Dubai to explore the nation’s groundbreaking innovations in saline water harvesting and resilient crop cultivation.

From cultivating salt-tolerant crops like barley, Salicornia, and date palms to harnessing the drought-resistant potential of native plants like the Ghaf tree — the UAE’s national tree — this gathering underscored the global significance of the UAE’s advancements in addressing food security amid climate challenges.

“ICBA’s work in evaluating crops like barley, Salicornia, and date palms for salt tolerance is groundbreaking,” said Dr. Benjamin Kilian, BOLD Project Coordinator and senior scientist with the Crop Trust. “They are not just researching but also identifying the most promising crop varieties to share with the world. This innovation can transform agriculture in arid regions globally.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Highlighting ICBA’s technological advancements, Dr. Kilian added: “Their hydroponics systems, capable of controlling salinity levels and automating water supply, set a new standard. These techniques can be replicated in regions like Africa, providing solutions for areas facing similar challenges and fostering global food security.”

The Crop Trust, an international non-profit organisation, is dedicated to conserving and ensuring the availability of the world’s crop diversity to bolster global food security.

During the event, ICBA showcased its integrated saline water agriculture experiments. Dr. R.K. Singh, Head of Crop Diversification and Genetic Section at ICBA, explained: “We’re cultivating Salicornia, a high-value salt-tolerant crop, and using waste water from aquaculture to enrich the soil. This integrated system boosts both crop and fish production, providing sustainable solutions for farmers.”

Dr. Mohamed Shahid, ICBA’s Gene Bank Manager, emphasised the importance of preserving plant genetic diversity.

“With over 13,000 accessions of plant species from 133 countries, our genetic pool is vital for developing crops resilient to climate change, salinity, and drought.”

Challenges and opportunities

The visiting experts acknowledged the challenges posed by climate change, including rising salinity, water scarcity, and extreme weather. Yet, they also expressed optimism about ICBA’s innovative approaches. Dr. Kilian highlighted the power of diversification.

“By diversifying crops and leveraging wild plant relatives, we can adapt to these challenges. Long-term projects like BOLD are essential to unlocking this potential.”

Dr. Benjamin Kilian (left) and Dr. Nelissa Jamora. Dr. Nelissa Jamora, Monitoring and Evaluation Manager at the Crop Trust, emphasised the importance of global collaboration. “Agricultural innovation requires partnerships. By connecting national programmes and sharing resources like gene bank data, we can develop solutions adaptable to diverse environments,” she said. The UAE’s biosaline agricultural initiatives provide a blueprint for regions grappling with arid climates. The techniques demonstrated at ICBA have the potential to revolutionise farming in dry lands, fostering self-reliance and reducing dependence on food imports. As Dr. Kilian aptly concluded, “If we cannot grow wheat in a certain area, we grow barley. If barley fails, we turn to Salicornia. Diversification is key to resilience.” ALSO READ: Impossible to grow fruits, veggies in UAE’s arid climate? Sustainable farming event busts myths UAE, Bill Gates explore agriculture schemes under $200-million partnership signed at COP28 UAE: Farmers start to get 1 million local tree seedlings for a greener landscape