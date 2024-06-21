UAE: Inside award-winning Sharjah garden with zipline, waterfalls and ponds

Photos: Shihab

Published: Fri 21 Jun 2024, 6:00 AM

A fully functional zip-line, adventure zones, ponds, waterfalls, and stunning greenery — this is how an Emirati has transformed his home garden into an oasis of fun for his family and friends.

Wait, there’s more. Count in a climbing net, a giant swing, a slide, and also a tunnel.

Not surprisingly, the garden was recently declared the Most Beautiful Home Garden in Sharjah by the Sharjah Municipality, an accolade it has received twice.

Contrary to common perception, creating this garden did not entail huge expenses, its owner, Sheikh Ali Al Mualla, told Khaleej Times.

“Many think I have invested heavily in my garden, but everything here is made from discarded or unwanted trees from various sources, reclaimed building materials, and tools I reshaped and manufactured myself."

"I see in the garden my greatest masterpiece," Al Mualla said.

Shaikh Ali Al Mualla

Al Mualla had always harboured a fervent passion for art and craftsmanship. When the opportunity arose to construct his own house, he turned his focus to the garden, pouring his heart and soul into every facet of its conception and execution. From sculpting to installation, every element bears the imprint of his artistic vision, and all done with his hand.

There are around 12 natural seating arrangements, most of which are crafted from recycled tree trunks, remnants of trees, and construction waste, and each seating having its own distinctive character.

In a location with a panoramic view, a raised cabin was built as well. The right-side leans against a boulder weighing more than 14 tonnes, while its left side rests on a large tree trunk. The cabin can accommodate around 20 people who can sit comfortably, sip coffee, and catch up.