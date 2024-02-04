UAE: Influenza vaccine recommended to some residents as infections rise

Residents can avail online tools apart from typing centres and customer happiness centres to ensure a quick, seamless process
As the weather fluctuates and changes, many residents are falling prey to infections like Influenza in the UAE.
Influenza A and B are the types that usually spread around this time of the year, during the winter season. On the other hand, Influenza C is the cause of infections in humans throughout the year.
Dubai's Health Authority has strongly recommended certain groups to take the influenza vaccine due to a higher risk of contracting the disease. These include:
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that everyone aged 6 months and older should receive the annual influenza vaccine. Although it may not offer 100 per cent protection but it significantly decreases the severity of the illness if one does get infected.
