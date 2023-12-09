UAE: Indian schools to hold pre-board exams on January 2 for ICSE, ISC students

Published: Sat 9 Dec 2023, 10:24 AM Last updated: Sat 9 Dec 2023, 11:05 AM

Ahead of the board examinations set to take place in 2024, pre-board examination dates for ICSE and ISC students in the UAE have been scheduled.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Friday announced the dates for both Class 10 and 12 students. CISCE board schools in the UAE will hold the pre-board examination for students on January 2, 2024.

“During the winter break, students will get ample of time to prepare for boards as well as pre-board examinations. We will be holding the pre-board examination from January 2 and will end before January 20, 2024, so that there is enough time to give feedback to the students,” said Dr Sheela Menon, principal of Ambassador School Dubai.

“Dates of holding pre-board examination solely depends on the school. We had the first pre-boards in November and our students performed well,” said Dr Menon.

The board examination for Class 10 students is scheduled to commence on February 21 and conclude on March 28. For Class 12 students, board exams are set to take place from February 12 to April 3.

Educators said that they have informed parents of students when they received the announcement of the exam dates. “The announcement is done by the board in Indian time. However, we have to take out the subjects specific to our schools and send it to parents,” said Dr Menon.

Reacting to the announcement, CISCE school principals in the UAE said that the students appearing for the board examination start their preparation at the beginning of the academic year. “There is a lot of support provided to the students, even the timetable doesn’t come as a surprise for them,” said Nargish Khambaata, principal and CEO of Gems Modern Academy.

“The students are very active and attentive. Their preparation for the boards starts right from the start of the academic year. They are well prepared to take the exams,” said Khambaata.

With the winter break starting soon, educators are confident that the students appearing for boards will utilize it to prepare for the examination. Pupils of private schools in Dubai will be on a break for two-and-a-half weeks from Monday, December 11, 2023, until Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

“The teachers will be away for a week during the winter break. But from the next week they are available remotely from their phones or over the internet to clear the doubts of students preparing for the board examination,” said Khambaata.

