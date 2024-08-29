UAE: Indian passport service portal to suspend operations for 5 days

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 5:39 PM Last updated: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 6:32 PM

The Indian passport service portal will be down for five days because of technical maintenance, the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi said in a statement.

Services of the Passport Seva Portal, the online portal, will remain suspended from 6.30pm on Thursday till 4.30am on Monday.

“Passport and related services, including emergency ‘Tatkal’ passport and police clearance certificate, will not be rendered in the Embassy as well as at all the centres of BLS International,” the embassy noted.

Those who have already booked appointments for Friday and Saturday, it will be rescheduled between September 2 to 8.