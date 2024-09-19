E-Paper

UAE: Indian passport service portal to shut down for 4 days

Revised dates will be given to applicants who have appointments for September 21, said the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi

Web Desk
Published: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 9:18 PM

Last updated: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 9:19 PM

The Indian passport service portal will not operate for four days owing to technical maintenance, the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi said on Thursday.

The portal will be down from 6:30 pm on September 20, Friday, to 4:30am on September 24, Monday.


Passport and related services including emergency 'Tatkaal' passports and police clearance certificates will not be rendered at the Embassy as well as at all the BLS International centres from September 20 to September 22.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

People whose appointments are scheduled on September 21 will be given revised dates that will fall between September 23 and September 27. In case the revised appointment date is not convenient to the applicant, they can go to any BLS centre after the revised appointment date and submit the passport application as a walk-in.

No separate appointment will be required for this purpose.

Other consular and visa services will continue to be rendered at all BLS centres across the UAE on September 21, the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi said further.

