UAE: Indian expats, visitors can now make payments via PhonePe; here's how

Published: Tue 2 Apr 2024, 12:00 PM Last updated: Tue 2 Apr 2024, 12:20 PM

Indian citizens visiting or working in the UAE can now make payments using the PhonePe App with the expansion of the company’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in the country. The initiative has been made possible through a partnership of PhonePe with Dubai-based Mashreq Bank.

The transactions can be done at Mashreq’s NEOPAY Terminals available across retail stores, dining outlets, as well as tourist and leisure attractions.

The account debit will occur in Indian rupee, showing the currency exchange rate at the terminal, according to PhonePe.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

How to activate PhonePe International

Open the PhonePe app and tap on your profile picture.

Select "UPI International" under the "Payment Settings" section

Tap "Activate" next to the bank account you wish to use for international UPI payments

Enter your UPI PIN to complete the activation process

How to pay with PhonePe App in UAE

At any Neopay terminal, scan the QR scan code on the PhonePe app for payment

The account debit will occur in Indian rupees

How can Indian expats in UAE pay with PhonePe

Indian expats in UAE can download PhonePe app on their mobile numbers

Link their existing NRE and NRO accounts to make payments via the app at Neopay terminals

ALSO READ: