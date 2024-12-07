UAE-India travel: 'Prices will continue to rise' unless flights increase, top official says

Highlighting the growing demand for travel and the impact of limited capacity on airfares, UAE's ambassador to India, Abdulnasser Alshaali, has called for an increase in the number of flights operating between both nations.

In an exclusive interview with Khaleej Times at the inaugural UAE-India Founders' Retreat at DIFC on Friday, the ambassador highlighted the need for enhanced bilateral relations through better transportation links and the importance of direct flights to various sectors in India.

“The airfare has grown, and demand is much higher. We need more flights and seat capacities. Otherwise, prices will continue to rise,” said Alshaali.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

He revealed that he has pitched the idea of increasing flights between the two nations and connecting more Tier 2 Indian cities to the UAE. “I have learned that Indians prefer flying to airports near their hometowns on specific days, which is why expanding flight options is crucial,” said Alshaali.

“It will boost tourism, create jobs, and foster business opportunities. Our focus is to create a win-win situation that will redefine the dynamics of our relations,” he added.

The event brought together over 60 Indian founders of startups, UAE business leaders, investors, and policymakers. Co-organised by the UAE Embassy in Delhi and the UAE-India CEPA Council (UICC), the three-day retreat seeks to strengthen the ties between the UAE and India’s startups while fostering cross-border collaboration and innovation.

The evening was also attended by by Essa Kazim, governor of DIFC, Hadi Badri, CEO of Economic Development at the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, and Faraz Khalid, CEO of Noon.

Strengthening bilateral ties

The ambassador underscored that enhanced connectivity would deepen people-to-people ties and facilitate easier travel for investors, students, and businesspersons.

Alshaali highlighted the success of the CEPA, which has significantly boosted bilateral trade. “Bilateral trade between India and the UAE has crossed $80 billion, with over a 15 per cent increase overall since CEPA. The pharmaceutical and agricultural sectors, including fruits and vegetables, have seen more than 30 per cent growth.”

Support for startups

As part of fostering entrepreneurship, the UICC has been instrumental in supporting startups from both countries. The ambassador shared his experiences of hosting startup founders at his residence in New Delhi and organising events to explore expansion opportunities. “The UAE is a place to scale your business to the world, with over 200 nationalities providing a global platform to grow,” said Alshaali. “Startups from every industry in India are eager to come to Dubai, largely due to CEPA. The Golden Visa has also generated significant interest, making it easier for entrepreneurs to set up operations in Dubai,” added Alshaali. He mentioned the importance of connecting founders with the right markets and networks through retreats and collaborative initiatives. “Our goal is not just to support large businesses but also to help startups scale globally.” Message to Indian entrepreneurs Encouraging Indian businesses to explore the UAE as a base, Alshaali said: “This is not a call to leave India but to see the UAE as a second home and a gateway to global markets. We are here in New Delhi to help entrepreneurs and businesses expand.” The ambassador said that he is committed to fostering deeper ties between the two nations. “We need to ensure continuous growth in people-to-people and business-to-business connections. With more flights and enhanced collaborations, I believe we can achieve even greater milestones,” added Alshaali. ALSO READ: