UAE-India travel: IndiGo announces daily flights from Abu Dhabi to 2 popular cities

Zayed International Airport, Abu Dhabi

Published: Thu 16 May 2024, 12:42 PM Last updated: Thu 16 May 2024, 12:43 PM

There are more travel options to India available from Abu Dhabi Airports now. On Thursday, India's budget airline IndiGo announced the introduction of daily flights to Chandigarh from Zayed International Airport.

It also announced daily flights to Kannur and the resumption of daily flights to Lucknow.

IndiGo, which commenced operations from the Zayed International Airport in 2020, has added a total of 21 weekly flights in its schedule. This marks a 50 per cent increase in IndiGo’s flights from Abu Dhabi, bringing the airline’s total to 63 weekly frequencies.

The launch of new flights brings the total number of destinations served from Zayed International Airport to over 120.

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports said: "IndiGo’s significant increase in capacity and the launch of these new routes marks an important milestone in the commitment to our partnership and readiness to expand and diversify our network of destinations."

Announcinf the latest network expansion , Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said: “ This strategic expansion will solidify our presence in the United Arab Emirates and present discerning business and leisure travellers with an array of improved flight options, enabling effortless connectivity across our unmatched network. We remain committed to collaborating with Abu Dhabi Airports."