UAE: India, Pakistan esports gamers face-off on Sunday

Photos: Supplied

Published: Sat 16 Dec 2023, 8:41 PM Last updated: Sat 16 Dec 2023, 8:43 PM

True Rippers Esports from India and Team WahWah from Pakistan are all set to showcase their skills during an exhibition match to be held as part of the Blast Premier World Final at Etihad Arena on Sunday.

Blast, an esports entertainment firm, and Nodwin, South Asia’s leading esports and gaming media company, have come together to add this exhibition match to the line-up ahead of the much-anticipated final.

Talking to Khaleej Times, top players described their excitement of being in Abu Dhabi during this prestigious tournament but played down any pressure of taking on arch-rivals.

“Representing India at a prestigious event like the Blast Premier World Final is undoubtedly an incredible honour for any esports team. The opportunity to showcase skills on an international stage, especially for a team from India, signifies a groundbreaking moment in the country’s esports scene,” Ritesh ‘Defaulter’ Sarda from True Rippers Esports, said.

“My teammates are eagerly anticipating the chance to challenge themselves against top-tier competition, aiming to make their mark and elevate India’s standing in the global esports community,” Sarda noted.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Meanwhile, Sameer Ul Hassan ‘Bullet’ from Team WahWah said everyone was ecstatic to be participating in such a tournament.

“As we prepare for this important occasion at the Etihad Arena, our team’s excitement is evident. We sincerely appreciate the chance, and we’re thrilled to be a part of this significant competition,” Ul Hassan said.

Global audience

The teams will be playing in front of thousands of fans and a global audience spanning more than 150 territories. Also, they will include two elite global esports Blast Premier players in their ranks.

“Above all, we are most excited about the unique experience of fighting on this global platform. The Blast final offers us the opportunity to demonstrate our abilities to a worldwide audience. We enthusiastically welcome the challenge,” Ul Hassan underlined.

Sarda pointed out that such a show match is an enjoyable and entertaining addition to the event.

“Expectations might vary, but it’s typically a fun way for players to engage with fans and fellow competitors.”

Ul Hassan added: “We’re quite enthusiastic about the show match versus India. Show matches are more than just contests of skill.”

Doors at the Arena open by noon, and finals and show match schedule commences after 2pm.

ALSO READ: