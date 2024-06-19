UAE-India flights: Etihad launches new route from Abu Dhabi

Published: Wed 19 Jun 2024, 4:34 PM

Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the UAE, has added a new route to India in what will be the airline’s 11th destination in the South Asian country

As many as four non-stop services a week has been launched between Jaipur, located in the Indian state of Rajasthan, and the rest of the world, via Abu Dhabi.

Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, said: “With the resurgence of outbound travel from India, we are thrilled to start four weekly flights to Jaipur, a significant cultural and commercial centre. By establishing this crucial air link with Rajasthan, we aim to meet the increasing demand from travellers in and around the region, providing them with convenient access to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and seamless connectivity to our extensive global network, while delivering a remarkable flying experience.”

Jaipur is famous for its historic forts and palaces as well as its vibrant culture and culinary delights/ Likewise, the new route will enable more visitors to explore the emirate’s rich history and culture.

Moreover, travellers flying from Jaipur to the United States can take advantage of the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facility at Abu Dhabi, streamlining the immigration process and ensuring a hassle-free journey.