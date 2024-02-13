UAE: Impounded vehicles to be sold in four days if not claimed, Sharjah authority says

Published: Tue 13 Feb 2024, 8:58 AM Last updated: Tue 13 Feb 2024, 8:59 AM

Sharjah City Municipality has announced that it will be selling vehicles that have been impounded for more than six months in four days from today.

The authority has asked owners of vehicles, machinery and motorcycles that have not yet started the procedure of retrieving their vehicles to do so, as soon as possible.

The Municipality, in a post on Instagram, said that owners are "requested to approach the Inspection and Control Department, Industrial Area 5, within 4 days from the date of publishing this notice to rectify the reasons for impoundment".

The vehicles will be sold in an auction on February 15, 2024.

