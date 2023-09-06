UAE astronaut tells top official he is 'ready for next mission' after 6 months in space

Photo: Salem AlMarri/X

Published: Wed 6 Sep 2023, 10:08 PM Last updated: Wed 6 Sep 2023, 10:33 PM

"I am ready for the next mission." This was the first thing UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi told a top official as they met after his six-month mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

AlNeyadi is currently under medical observation in the US after his 17-hour journey to Earth.

Salem AlMarri, Director-General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), said he met AlNeyadi, who is in "great health".

The fact that the Emirati astronaut said he is ready for his next mission — barely two days after splashing down on Earth — "embodies the spirit of the UAE Astronaut Programme", said AlMarri.

"I am very excited for what's next. Stay tuned," the official posted on microblogging platform X.

Earlier on Wednesday, AlNeyadi posted his first message after returning to Earth.

"I write to you with gravity under my feet and warmth in my heart from all the love and support you all have shared," he posted on X. "Thank you all for being part of this journey with me. Friends, I’m in good health and looking forward to meeting you all very soon."

AlNeyadi, who completed the longest Arab space, landed off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida, at 8.17am (UAE time) on September 4.

He was received by Hazzaa AlMansoori, first UAE astronaut; Dr. Hanan Al Suwaidi, Flight Surgeon for Al Neyadi; and Saeed AlEmadi from the Strategic Communication Department at MBRSC, on the recovery ship. A specialised medical team promptly checked his health parameters on site, before he headed to a health camp for further tests.

The 42-year-old is expected to come to the UAE in a couple of weeks.

ALSO READ: