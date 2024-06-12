UAE: Iconic landmark in Sharjah to get makeover

KT Photos: Shihab

Sharjah's cultural gem, the Central Souq, affectionately dubbed the Blue Souk, is on the brink of a makeover. The Sharjah City Municipality unveiled an ambitious renovation plan on Wednesday, dedicated to preserving the revered stature of this historic site.

Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, Director General of Sharjah City Municipality, reiterated the municipality's commitment to upholding the city's rich Islamic architectural heritage while enhancing service facilities. He emphasised that the Central Souq, renowned for its distinctive design and bustling marketplace, will be at the forefront of these endeavours.

"The renovation work at the Central Souq is designed to extend the building's lifespan and maintain its status as a heritage and cultural landmark," stated Al Tunaiji in an email to Khaleej Times. "This includes extensive architectural, civil, and electromechanical work, repainting all internal and external walls, and renewing the glass and wrought iron on the windows. We are also addressing structural issues, including the repair and reorganisation of rainwater drainage systems."