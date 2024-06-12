UAE: Iconic landmark in Sharjah to get makeover

Registration for IDY 2024, hosted by the Indian mission in Dubai, is now open
Sharjah's cultural gem, the Central Souq, affectionately dubbed the Blue Souk, is on the brink of a makeover. The Sharjah City Municipality unveiled an ambitious renovation plan on Wednesday, dedicated to preserving the revered stature of this historic site.
Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, Director General of Sharjah City Municipality, reiterated the municipality's commitment to upholding the city's rich Islamic architectural heritage while enhancing service facilities. He emphasised that the Central Souq, renowned for its distinctive design and bustling marketplace, will be at the forefront of these endeavours.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
"The renovation work at the Central Souq is designed to extend the building's lifespan and maintain its status as a heritage and cultural landmark," stated Al Tunaiji in an email to Khaleej Times. "This includes extensive architectural, civil, and electromechanical work, repainting all internal and external walls, and renewing the glass and wrought iron on the windows. We are also addressing structural issues, including the repair and reorganisation of rainwater drainage systems."
A recent Khaleej Times visit revealed ongoing work and scaffolding surrounding the building's upper structure.
Opened in 1978 and nestled along Khalid Lagoon, the Central Souq stands as a beacon of architectural brilliance. With its distinct blue-tiled facade, the Souq boasts two main wings connected by picturesque bridges. One wing overlooks Khalid Lagoon, housing gold and silver shops, while the other faces King Faisal Street, renowned for textiles and Persian carpets.
Spanning approximately 80,000 square meters and accommodating around 600 shops across two levels, the Souq is a magnet for tourists and residents alike. Its diverse array of shops, especially those offering gold, silver, and Persian carpets, attracts visitors from across the globe, fostering a melting pot of cultures and interests. The Central Souq is also featured on the five-dirham note.
ALSO READ:
Registration for IDY 2024, hosted by the Indian mission in Dubai, is now open
Expo City Dubai Foundation support social entrepreneurs across various sectors including climate, youth and education, people of determination or women
The winner was awarded an exclusive, funded implementation of his solution through a pilot programme
Carrier also welcomed two million more passengers from January to May this year compared to the same period in 2023
The event is being hosted by the Indian Consulate at World Trade Centre
Ten best innovative teachers to be honoured at Artificial Intelligence Retreat 2025
Visitors can enjoy mountain views as well as a trail to the iconic 300-year-old Al Meqsar Fortress
A South Korean national also won the grand prize for the first time since the promotion's launch in 1999